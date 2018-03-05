Fatal crash on Lake Shore Boulevard involved bus, motorcycle

A person died Monday morning in a crash on Lake Shore Boulevard between San Juan Avenue and Park Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Traffic homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate the crash on Lake Shore at Camille Avenue about 7:40 a.m. There is a school bus stopped at the intersection, but it is not from Duval County Public Schools.

Police have not released any information on who was involved in the crash, but a motorcycle was towed away from the scene and neighbors told News4Jax that the crash happened before children were out for school.

The bus is from North Florida Education Institute, a private VPK through 12th-grade school with campuses on Arques Road on Jacksonville's Westside and Lawton Avenue on the Northside. The school had no comment was asked about the crash.

Lake Shore reopened to traffic just before 9 a.m.

