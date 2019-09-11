Putnam County Sheriff's Office employee hurt when PAL vehicle flips

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Putnam County Sheriff's Office civilian employee was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in St. Johns County, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on State Road 206 at Hamilton Avenue, just south of Elkton and east of Hastings, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol the employee was driving a Police Athletic League vehicle when it flipped on S.R. 206. He was flown to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said.

