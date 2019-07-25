TRAFFIC ALERT: Rampart Rd. at Grey Fox Ln. blocked by serious crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on collision with injuries that has blocked Rampart Road between Morse Avenue and Park City Drive.

First responders said three people had to be extricated and taken to the hospital after a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Frontier collided around 5:40 a.m. Both drivers had serious injuries reported.

Traffic Homicide is investigating. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

