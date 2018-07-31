Road projects fueling traffic jams in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers who frequent parts of A1A/State Road 200 are dealing with an ongoing traffic headache, fueled by road projects like lane expansions, road resurfacing and the installation of new drainage.

The road projects stretch from the I-95 interchange to State Road 200, and continues east until State Road 200 turns into South Eighth Street in Fernandina Beach and stops at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue.

Abraham Kassess works in Yulee and deals with the traffic almost daily during his workweek.

"Sometimes I'm sitting, you think there's an accident but there's not," Kassess said. "It's just a heavy amount of traffic and people that are coming through here."

Odette Struys with the Florida Department of Transportation said one project is expected to be done by the end of 2018, while others will take longer.

The resurfacing project along State Road 200 in Fernandina Beach should be completed by December.

The road expansion on State Road 200 in between O'Neil Scott Road and Rubin Lane is expected to be completed by spring of 2020.

The new diverging diamond interchange at State Road 200 and Interstate 95 is scheduled for completion by summer of 2020.

"We are doing a major expansion project," Struys said. "It's like doing a major renovation but you're still living in your house. So, we do appreciate the patience that everyone is offering us as we try to work to improve the situation."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.