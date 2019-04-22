Safe zone: Agencies cracking down on speeders around schools

Even though summer is fast approaching, drivers still need to slow down in school zones.

Law enforcement agencies around the area are cracking down on speeders around school areas as we make the final push to the end of the school year.

If you’re in or around Putnam County schools, authorities are cautioning drivers that they might see an increased number of patrols in school zones.

The officers will be honing in on speeders and those violating school bus stop signals and bicycle and pedestrian crosswalks and paths.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office also tweeted out a reminder to drive cautiously through school zones, saying it would be “bringing special awareness to this concern.”

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles:

Drivers should always be alert and watch for children near schools and bus stops.

Children on bicycles can be unpredictable, be watchful.

Be aware of slower speed limits in school zones.

Watch for crossing guards and obey their signals.

Only drop off and pick up children in authorized areas.

Finally, always stop for a school bus with flashing, red lights and an extended arm unless there is a barrier or physical median between lanes in two directions.

Violating any of these traffic laws could land you with hefty fines and points against your license.

