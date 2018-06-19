San Jose Boulevard closed after fatal crash

One person was killed and four injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on San Jose Boulevard between St Augustine Baymeadows roads, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Police said the passenger in a Lexus died. The driver of that car and three people in a Toyota Tundra were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Names of the victims and specifics of how the accident occurred were not released at the scene.

Sky4 cameras showed one a pickup truck overturned on the road and a car badly damaged at El Ciento Boulevard.

Traffic in both directions was initially blocked, with traffic was detoured through neighborhood streets between El Ciento and Conga streets. By 4:45 p.m., one northound and one southbound had reopened, but traffic was still backed up.

