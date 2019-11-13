San Jose Boulevard near Bolles closed by crash

David Benfield/News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - San Jose Boulevard in front of The Bolles School is closed to traffic after an SUV left the road and struck a telephone pole just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. News4Jax was told wires are down across the road and traffic will be diverted until JEA can make repairs.

Southbound lanes reopened just before 3 p.m. and northbound lanes about 30 minutes later.

