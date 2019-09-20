Semi crash blocks southbound I-95 near CR 210

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving at least one semitruck shut down part of southbound Interstate 95 in St. Johns County on Thursday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened about 10 p.m. on southbound I-95 just south of County Road 210.

At last check, all southbound lanes of the interstate were closed.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck.

