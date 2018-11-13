Signals will alert drivers when Bridge of Lions is going up

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Transportation officials want drivers headed toward the Bridge of Lions to have some advanced notice if the bridge is being raised.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that an alert system will be activated this week to warn drivers in the St. Augustine area when the Bridge of Lions is going up.

The signals will allow travelers to choose an alternate route if they want to avoid a delay.

As a part of the approximately $95,000 project, static signs with flashing beacons have been installed at five locations in St. Augustine:

May Street westbound, east of San Marco Avenue

US 1 southbound, north of Castillo

US 1 northbound, south of King Street

State Road A1A northbound, south of State Road 312

A1A Beach Boulevard westbound, east of State Road A1A

FDOT is using fiber optic and wireless communication to activate the beacons on the signs when the Bridge of Lions is raised. Once the bridge tender presses the button to lower the bridge, the beacons on the static signs will turn off.

