Roads around JSO headquarters reopen after package deemed safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A report of a suspicious package on East Bay Street closed four roads around the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters Monday morning, police said.

The package was reported at 501 East Bay St. -- the address of the Police Memorial Building.

Marsh, East Bay, Forsyth and Liberty streets -- the four roads that surround the building -- were temporarily closed as a precaution while police investigated the suspicious package.

It was deemed not to be "anything of concern" and the all-clear was given just after 9:30 a.m.

"Thank you everyone for your patience," JSO tweeted.

