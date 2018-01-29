TRAFFIC ALERT: All I-95 southbound lanes closed by overturned semi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed at the 20th Street Expressway Monday morning because of an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at least three vehicles were involved and two drivers who struck the debris were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi did not need hospitalization.

The FHP got a call about the crash just after 9:30 a.m. The trailer spilled debris across all southbound lanes. Troopers said it could take a couple of hours to clear the highway and reopen the southbound lanes.

