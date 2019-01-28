At least 4 vehicles in injury accident on I-295 at Roosevelt Road

Three of four eastbound lanes of Interstate 295 were closed part of Monday afternoon just before Roosevelt Road after a multi-vehicle accident.

Flordia Department of Transportation cameras appear to show four vehicles involved, one tipped up on the guardrail. While there was no word on the number of injuries, three rescue units were at the scene.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel said there were four people injured, not none were serious.

By 3:15 p.m. three of four lanes were open and the wreck was completely cleared by 3:45 p.m.

