JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A single-car crash with injuries caused delays near Baldwin Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said all eastbound lanes of I-10 near US-301 were blocked around 6:45 a.m. All but one left lane reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

Plan for added delays until all lanes reopen.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.