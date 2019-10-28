Pedestrian walking along road hit by truck on West Beaver Street

A man walking along West Beaver Street was hit by a pickup truck Monday morning near the intersection with Jim Wright Road, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the driver of the pickup truck saw the pedestrian and tried to maneuver around him but somehow the pedestrian changed position as the truck was passing and was hit by the right front side of the truck.

Police said it's unclear if the pedestrian stumbled or just didn't realize a vehicle was coming up behind him and stepped into the path of the truck.

The impact left the truck's windshield cracked and its passenger side mirror was knocked off. The pedestrian was seriously injured.

Police said the driver and a child passenger were not injured in the crash.

The driver stopped and Jacksonville firefighters were on the scene quickly because of another call nearby, police said.

There are no sidewalks in the area, which runs along railroad tracks.

