FHP: Woman killed in crash on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was killed in a crash on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash involved two vehicles on Normandy Boulevard near Adams Lake Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A woman driving a black Toyota was attempting a left turn when she was hit by another car, said Sgt. Bryan with FHP.

She was taken to UF heath where she later died. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. She is cooperating with investigators.

All westbound lanes of Normandy Boulevard at Adams Lake Boulevard, just west of Chaffee Road South are blocked. Troopers expect lanes to reopen before noon.

