JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Mathews Bridge is closed in both directions because of police activity, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police announced the closure at 2:20 p.m. Friday.

They said they would provide more information at a briefing at 3 p.m.

For detours around the bridge closure, check the interactive map below.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

