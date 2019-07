One lane of traffic was closed on I-295 southbound just north of the Collins Road exit Monday morning after a rollover crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, only one vehicle was involved.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Check the interactive map below for detours around the area.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.