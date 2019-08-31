Fiery Green Cove Springs crash kills two

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Clay County on State Road 16 at Blanding Boulevard just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to FHP, a Dodge Stratus attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Blanding Boulevard when a pickup truck slammed into it. The Dodge then caught on fire and burned.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge were both killed in the crash. Troopers have not been able to identify the victims.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

All lanes of State Road 16 are still blocked off in the area as FHP investigates.

We will update this story when the road reopens.

