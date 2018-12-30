Traffic light malfunction causes concern at busy Jacksonville intersection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A traffic light at Beach and Grove Park boulevards has been out for the past two days. Although it starts working again at times, for the most part its lights have been out, which leaves many drivers confused and concerned that the malfunction could cause accidents.

During our filming of the story, News4Jax reporter Ashley Spicer saw a truck nearly turn into an oncoming car at the intersection.

People in the Grove Park neighborhood say the traffic light has been out for the past two days. The traffic light was fixed on Saturday but on Sunday morning it was out again.

There was also a dense fog advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Sunday, so it was even more dangerous for drivers at the busy intersection.

Fred Rinard, who lives in Grove Park and volunteers to clean up the roadside near the intersection, said the traffic at the intersection is always busy.

"We call this Grove Park Raceway. Grove Park cuts right through the neighborhood so it's a main thoroughfare from the Northside to Beach Boulevard," Rinard said.

He said the Beach-at-Grove intersection is notorious for accidents even when the traffic light is working properly.

"You see the glass and car parts all over the intersection, so you know somebody crashed and burned," Rinard said. "But trying to get in and out of some of the places can be difficult, especially if you're in a hurry."

Another person in the area who didn't want to go on camera expressed frustration that police were not at the intersection guiding drivers through.

While at the scene, the News4Jax crew saw a couple of people drive through the intersection without stopping at all.

