JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on I-95 in Bartram Park.

Investigators said a car drove off I-95 on the northbound ramp to State Road 9B before hitting a tree Tuesday morning. The crash blocked the left shoulder of the ramp while crews were at the scene investigating.

