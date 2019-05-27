Two car crashes in Green Cove Springs, 1 person dead

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol reported 2 separate car crashes near Camp Blanding. One is in green Cove Springs at State Rd. 21 and Sharron Rd. The other is at State Rd. 16 and County Rd. 315.

One person has been reported dead. We are not sure which accident led to the death.

A motorcycle is involved in one of the crashes as well. We are still gathering details from the Florida Highway Patrol who is investigating both.

Right now both lanes are open, but the investigation is active.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.