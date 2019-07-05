WATCH LIVE: I-95 northbound slow at Flagler-St. Johns line due to semi crash

A semi-truck driver escaped without any injuries early Friday morning after his truck crashed into Pellicer Creek, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Click above to watch live Flordia Department of Transportation camera in the area

This happened near the St. Johns/Flagler County line at 4:30 a.m. and the rig went almost completely underwater.

At 10:45 a.m., one northbound lane remains blocked as crews work to remove the wreckage from the creek.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.