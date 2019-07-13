Water main break closes 2 lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard in Ortega

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A water main break closed two northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard in the Ortega area, JEA said Friday night.

The utility said just before 7:30 p.m. that crews were beginning repairs, which are estimated to take four to five hours.

The two outside northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard were closed at Robert D. Gordon Road at last check. One northbound lane remained open.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.