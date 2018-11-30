Water main break shuts down stretch of major East Arlington thoroughfare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A water main break shut down both directions of a major thoroughfare in East Arlington on Friday.

McCormick Road between Monument Road and Kernan Boulevard is closed until further notice and is not expected to open until Saturday afternoon, Jacksonville police said.

Authorities said a contractor, possibly working for Verizon, hit a 20-inch water main.

A JEA spokeswoman said no boil water advisories had been issued, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said the water main break was not related to the State Road 116 (Wonderwood) Drainage Improvement project.

The intersection of Monument and McCormick roads is also closed. All traffic approaching the intersection will be turned around until further notice.

