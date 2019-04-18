Woman killed in crash with school bus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman died in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning in East Arlington.

The Florida Highway Patrol said her sedan, a school bus and other vehicles collided on Atlantic Boulevard at Withrow Drive, just west of Kernan Boulevard.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Seven students were on board at the time but none of them were injured, FHP said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Crash on Atlantic Blvd.

