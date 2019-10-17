AAA: Americans will travel overseas by millions over 18 months

CNN

TAMPA, Fla. - One quarter of Americans plan to take an international vacation over the next 18 months, according to a new AAA travel survey.

"More and more travelers are looking for experiential travel opportunities and seeking ways to intimately engage with their destination, whether at home or abroad," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. "There are many ways to do that, especially with the great American road trip remaining a beloved vacation option, and for many, AAA has found that road trips are increasingly appealing to U.S. travelers while overseas."

The AAA survey shows that two in five of the 80% of Americans who have taken a trip outside the U.S., or nearly 77 million adults, have rented or used a personal vehicle while doing so.

"Travelers can easily apply for an International Driving Permit with an application accessible online or in person at AAA, whether they are a member or not," Jenkins said. The fee is $20.

So, where are most Americans planning to go? According to AAA's advance booking data, most travelers will head to popular European destinations like Rome, London, Dublin and Paris.

Top International Travel Destinations: based on bookings for the next 18 months

1. Rome, Italy

2. Cancun, Mexico

3. London, England

4. Dublin, Ireland

5. Paris, France

6. Montego Bay, Jamaica

7. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

8. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

9. Munich, Germany

10. Barcelona, Spain

Potential Impact of Brexit

Home to AAA's third-most popular international travel destination, the United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on Oct. 31. It is not clear whether or how tourism to the region will be affected. However, in the event no deal is struck between the governments of the U.K. and EU, travelers may experience delays at the border when crossing between the U.K. and other top destinations in Europe. Additionally, if travelers encounter any political protests or demonstrations, the U.S. Department of State cautions travelers to avoid those areas if possible and to be careful within the vicinity of demonstrations.

