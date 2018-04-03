Allegiant adds flights from Louisville & Norfolk to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Allegiant Airlines is adding nonstop flights from Louisville, Kentucky and Norfolk, Virginia to Jacksonville International Airport, airline officials announced Tuesday.

The new routes will run twice a week beginning in June, bringing the number of Allegiant routes to JAX to eight. The new services are anticipated to bring 6,000 more visitors to the Jacksonville area.

"We're very excited to grow again in Jacksonville," said Lukas Johnson, senior vice president of commercial for Allegiant, who noted there is "great demand" for travel to Florida's east coast.

Flights out of Louisville International Airport (SDF) will begin on June 8 with fares as low as $49. Service out of Norfolk International Airport (ORF) is expected to begin on June 14 with similarly low fares.

"Today's announcement will connect two large military communities, while also providing service to the home of the Kentucky Derby," said Jacksonville Aviation Authority chief executive officer Steve Grossman.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.