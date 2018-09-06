Cannabis-themed travel site helps tourists smoke pot around world

There is now a cannabis-themed version of Airbnb, where tourists can search for places to stay around the world that will let them smoke weed.

Budandbreakfast.com calls itself, "The largest collection of marijuana-friendly hotels and other cannabis-friendly rentals anywhere on the web."

It has listings in Alaska, Chicago, California, Europe, the Caribbean and South America.

One property in Jamaica comes with a pool, private beach, and its own staff. There's also a log cabin in Alaska, with a nightly five-course dinner included.

The website's founder says he came up with the idea when Colorado, California and Maine legalized marijuana.

To book a hotel, go to http://Budandbreakfast.com

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.