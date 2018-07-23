Diverted flights lead to hundreds of stranded passengers at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of frustrated travelers were stranded at Jacksonville International Airport as intense storms caused major issues on Monday.

Weary passengers flooded the airport after several flights were canceled or diverted to Jacksonville because of severe weather disrupting the southeast.

Long lines and growing frustration could be seen at ticket counters and baggage claim. Some of those stranded at the airport spent the night sleeping on couches throughout the airport.

Travelers are encouraged to call their airline before heading to the airport as Monday turns into a busy travel day with more flight cancellations and delays expected.

