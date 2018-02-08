Frontier Airlines adds flights from Jacksonville to Austin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It will soon be a whole lot easier to get from Jacksonville to Austin -- or Trenton, New Jersey, if you're into that sort of thing.

Beginning in April, Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights out of Jacksonville International Airport to both state capitals with fares starting as low as $39* each way (*you must book your flight by Feb. 12).

"[T]heir flights to Austin provide customers easy access to an eclectic destination while service to Trenton offers another way to easily access Philadelphia and New York City," said Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Steve Grossman.

Thursday's announcement marks the fifth and sixth routes for the low-fare carrier out of Jacksonville. It will make Frontier the second largest carrier at JAX, based on the number of destinations served.

Frontier previously announced flights to Denver beginning in Feb. 14, Cincinnati beginning in April, and Philadelphia and Chicago starting in May.

The airline will offer twice weekly flights between Austin and Jacksonville, as well as flights three times a week to Trenton.

