Frontier Airlines announces low fare flights to/from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Frontier Airlines has announced more options for travelers departing to and from Jacksonville International Airport.

Beginning in August, there will be six new flights added to JAX, doubling the number of destinations served from the airport and making Frontier Airlines the largest airline by destinations served. They include:

Jacksonville (JAX) to/from Buffalo (BUF)

Jacksonville (JAX) to/from Kansas City (MCI)

Jacksonville (JAX) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)

Jacksonville (JAX) to/from Milwaukee (MKE)

Jacksonville (JAX) to/from Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP)

Jacksonville (JAX) to/from St. Louis (STL)

LINK: More information on low fares from Fly Frontier's website

To celebrate the new additions, Frontier is offering special introductory fares starting as low as $29.

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on May 9 for nonstop travel. Travel is valid August 12 through November 14. Fares are valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays with the following exceptions:

Travel from Florida is from Tuesday through Friday

Travel to Florida is from Sunday through Wednesday

