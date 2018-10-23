Nearly 200K passengers sail from JaxPort in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 200,000 passengers set sail from Jacksonville on cruise ships out of JaxPort in the past year.

More than 2.4 million passengers have sailed from Jacksonville during 15 years of cruise service at JaxPort.

The Carnival Elation offers year-round sailing to the Bahamas from JaxPort's North Jacksonville Cruise Terminal, featuring stops at Freeport, Nassau and the private Bahamian islands of Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays.

JaxPort and Carnival Cruise Line recently signed a historic, long-term agreement to extend Carnival cruise service from Jacksonville through 2021 and potentially 2027.

As part of the new agreement, there are a number of enhancements underway at the JaxPort Cruise Terminal, including a new parking area with easier access to the terminal, an upgraded VIP Lounge and an improved boarding platform that will allow passengers to enter the ship on the Promenade level.

“We continue to grow our reputation with vacationers throughout the Southeast U.S. and beyond,” said JaxPort Chief Executive Officer Eric Green. “Cruise is a benefit to all of Jacksonville, as visitors get a taste of what our region offers and then choose to return again and again.”

JaxPort officials said 199,899 passengers sailed from Jacksonville in the past year.

Beginning in May 2019, the recently upgraded, 2,056-passenger Carnival Ecstasy will assume Carnival Elation’s year-round, four- and five-day cruise program.

For more information on cruising from Jacksonville, visit JAXPORT.com/Cruise.

