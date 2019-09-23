Road paving causes I-295 ramp closures this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you travel on Interstate 295 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.in Jacksonville, you may face detours due to road resurfacing projects.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced overnight ramp closures. All of which will take place during the hours from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

On Monday, the I-295 northbound and southbound exit ramps to Lem Turner Road will be closed. Motorists traveling northbound I-295 wishing to exit to Lem Turner Road will detour to Duval Road (Exit 33), return to I-295 and travel south to exit Lem Turner Road. Motorists traveling southbound will detour via Dunn Avenue (Exit 30).

Tuesday, the I-295 southbound entrance ramps from Duval Road will be closed. Drivers will detour via Dunn Avenue and use the I-295 southbound entrance ramp.

Also, on Tuesday, the I-295 northbound entrance ramp from Duval Road will be closed. Motorists will use the southbound entrance ramp from Duval Road to detour.

On Wednesday, the I-295 northbound and southbound exit ramps to Duval Road will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Lem Turner Road (Exit 32) and travel east on Dunn Avenue to return to Duval Road.

The DOT said the $7.9 million improvement project was awarded to Duval Asphalt Products Inc.and is due for completion late this fall.

