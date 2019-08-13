Solo flight: Lucky Delta passenger gets whole plane to himself

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If you’ve ever boarded a plane and found your row empty, you can only imagine how Vincent Peone felt once he realized he was the only passenger on a recent Delta flight.

Peone, a director, was traveling from Aspen to Salt Lake City when he learned he had the entire plane to himself. So, of course, he pulled out his phone to chronicle the exciting journey from start to finish.

On Monday, Peone posted a short video of his journey on Twitter. By the next day, the clip was shared 10,000 times, had 1.3 million views and got the attention of several major media outlets.

“It was an altogether very fun experience with a couple of tequila sodas involved when I finally sat down,” Peone told The Washington Post in a feature story detailing his one-of-a-kind trip.

It turns out the flight was empty because it had been rescheduled, the director told the Post. He added that the airline likely spent thousands flying him to Utah because the plane was going there anyway.

The flight was filled with little novelties that most travelers will never get to experience – like waiting to board at a deserted gate: “Would the only passenger on this flight kindly board at this time?”

Or having your choice on where to sit or put your bags. Or knowing the flight crew is waiting only on you. Or even watching baggage handlers load the cargo hold with sandbags because "there are no people."

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet...kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

As for Delta, the airline replied to Peone's tweet, saying: “Hi Vincent! That looks like an awesome experience! Thank you for the shoutout, and we truly appreciate you for choosing Delta!"

Want to see what the trip was like? Just watch the video in the tweet above.

