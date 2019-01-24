Virgin's first cruise ship will be adults only

Virgin Voyage's first ship, Scarlet Lady, is currently in construction in drydock, and is expected to debut in 2020. Photo: Virgin.

Call the babysitter... because you're going on a cruise!

It's time to get some "Vitamin Sea” on Virgin's fish ocean cruise ship for grown ups.

Sir Richard Branson told People the "Scarlet Lady" will be for travelers who are 18 and up, with on-board amenities made for adults, featuring a tattoo parlor and luxury spa.

WCNC reports the ship will also feature:

Wake, a steak and seafood restaurant

Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant that looks like a taqueria on the streets of Mexico City

Razzle Dazzle, whose menu has a “nice” and “naughty” list

24-hour diner, pizza and a food hall

Redemption Spa with hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools, quartz beds, and rejuvenating spa treatments

A nightclub

Multiple pools (of course)

Future itineraries will include trips to Cuba.

