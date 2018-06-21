Woman claims 7-Eleven employee dumped ice water on homeless man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman's Facebook post, showing photos of what she said was a Jacksonville 7-Eleven employee pouring ice water on a homeless man, has garnered outrage from hundreds of people.

The woman said it happened at the downtown location on Julia Street. She said the employee, who was pictured wearing a black shirt, poured the cup of water on the man while he was sleeping in front of the store.

News4Jax spoke to a manager at the store. He said the company is investigating the incident, and the employee pictured wasn't working, but is still employed with 7-Eleven.

Some of the customers at the gas station said they hope it isn't true.

"Nobody plans to be homeless. Nobody plans to just live on the streets, and that's probably the worst way to get rid of somebody," said Jonathan Wood, a customer.

Several homeless shelters are nearby the gas station. It's not uncommon to see homeless people in the area.

News4Jax reached out to 7-Eleven's corporate office about the incident and is waiting for a response.

