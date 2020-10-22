What did they say? Fact-checking the final presidential debate

During tonight’s live coverage of the final presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, we can’t make them stick to the facts, but we’ll do our best to let you know when they get something wrong and help you get you the correct information.

Four members of our Trust Index team are working through and after the debate tonight to help get to the factual information you deserve.

Thursday’s debate from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee is the candidates' second and final face-to-face meeting, with Election Day less than two weeks away. We’ll carry it on Channel 4 and streaming on this website and app.

The debate will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker -- the first Black woman to serve as the moderator of a presidential debate since Carole Simpson in 1992.

Getting an advanced look at the facts behind some of tonight’s likely topics

Worried about losing the White House, some advisers are urging Trump to trade his aggressive demeanor from the first debate for a lower-key style that puts Biden more squarely in the spotlight. But it’s unclear whether the president will listen.

Biden, who has stepped off the campaign trail in favor of debate prep, expects Trump to get intensely personal. The former vice president and his inner circle see the president’s approach chiefly as an effort to distract from the coronavirus, its economic fallout and other crises.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Biden is leading most national polls and has a narrower advantage in the battleground states that could decide the race. More than 42 million people have already cast their ballots. The debate, moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, is a final chance for both men to make their case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.

"The rule is that last debates before the election have a big impact,'' said presidential historian Michael Beschloss, who made clear the legacy of the candidates' first faceoff: ``That was the most out-of-control presidential debate we have seen.''

Biden told reporters Thursday before his afternoon flight to Nashville that he had undergone testing for COVID-19 and the test came back negative. The White House was asked whether the president had been tested but had not released an update.

Trump announced on Oct. 1 he had tested positive and spent three nights in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before returning to the White House. Last week, during a town hall-style interview on MSNBC, Trump did not specify, when he was asked, when he had last been tested before the Sept. 29 first debate.

Trump, who staged a remarkable comeback in the closing days of the 2016 campaign, believes he can do it again by using the power of the presidency to attack his rival.

Trump on Tuesday called on Attorney General William Barr to immediately launch an investigation into unverified claims about Biden and his son Hunter, effectively demanding that the Justice Department muddy his political opponent and abandon its historic resistance to getting involved in elections.