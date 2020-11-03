Here’s what voting looks like across the nation today

On Election Day, people across the nation will get in their final votes for the next president of the United States.

Many are anticipating results could come days or even weeks following the election.

Regardless, people showed up in record numbers for early voting, and there’s much anticipation the same could happen on Election Day.

Here’s what voting across the nation looks like today -- one of the most historic election days in recent history.

Note: We will update this article with photos throughout Election Day.

Voters cast their ballot at The Orpheum Theater on Nov. 3 in Madison, Wisconsin. For the first time, the theater was opened for the election. (2020 Getty Images)

A non-partisan volunteer directs a car at Dan Ruiz Branch Library on Nov. 3 in Austin, Texas. (2020 Getty Images)

Workers with the Detroit Department of Elections sort through absentee ballots at the Central Counting Board in the TCF Center. (2020 Getty Images)

Voters fill out and cast their ballots at the Cross Insurance Center polling location on Nov. 3 in Bangor, Maine. (2020 Getty Images)

Voters line up to cast their ballots on Nov. 3 at the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann, Missouri. (2020 Getty Images)

An election official raises her hand to guide voters into the polling place at Eastern High School on Nov. 3 in Louisville, Kentucky. (2020 Getty Images)

People wait in line to enter the Italian Heritage Center to cast their vote on Nov. 3 in Portland, Maine. (2020 Getty Images)

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on Election Day at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis, Missouri. (2020 Getty Images)

Voters stand in ballot boxes at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Nov. 3 in Louisville, Kentucky. (2020 Getty Images)

A voter picks up a sticker from poll worker MacGregor Wale after voting at the Catholic Multicultural Center on Nov. 3 in Madison, Wisconsin. (2020 Getty Images)

Election workers Daniesha Conley and Veronica Ruff collect absentee ballots from an official drop-off location outside Farwell Recreation Center on Nov. 3 in Detroit. (2020 Getty Images)

Pool worker Rachael Uhland hands ballot material to a voter at the Lafayette Park precinct on Nov. 3 in Tallahassee, Florida. (2020 Getty Images)