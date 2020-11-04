Cammack wins open US House seat; Lawson cruises to 3rd term

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Republican Kat Cammack has won Florida’s U.S. House seat held by her former boss, retiring Florida Republican Rep. Ted Yoho. Cammack, 32, defeated Democrat Adam Christensen in the firmly conservative 3rd Congressional District that stretches from Clay and Putnam counties west to the Gulf of Mexico.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a longtime former state lawmaker, was reelected to his third term in the 5th District. He easily beat Republican Gary Adler in a district that stretches from Jacksonville’s urban core west past Tallahassee where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 160,000 voters.

Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz was re-elected to his second term in District 6, easily beating lawyer Clint Curtis after outspending the Democratic challenger by a ratio of about 88-1 in a heavily GOP district that stretches from southern St. Johns County to Daytona Beach.

And Republican John Rutherford, a former Duval County sheriff, was reelected on his third term in a heavily GOP district that includes most of Jacksonville, all of Nassau County and the northern half of St. Johns County. He defeated Democrat Donna Deegan, a former television news anchor and breast cancer survivor who has become an advocate and fundraiser for cancer research.

Other congressional races in Florida

District 1: Outspoken Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a close ally of President Donald Trump, easily was reelected to his third term in a western Panhandle district where Republicans outnumber Democrats by a grater than 2-1 ratio. He defeated Phil Ehr, a retired Navy commander who left the Republican Party in 2017 and ran as a Democrat.

District 7: Florida Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy has been reelected to a third term, defeating Republican challenger Leo Valentin. Republicans once again made Murphy’s seat a target after she defeated 12-term Republican John Mica in 2016 and was able to fend off the GOP challenge in the central Florida district that includes part of Orlando.

District 8: Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Posey was elected to his seventh term in a district that represents Florida’s Space Coast, easily defeating Democrat Jim Kennedy, who works as an engineer at the Kennedy Space Center.

District 9: Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto was re-elected to his third term representing an Orlando-area district, defeating Bill Olson, a retired Army sergeant who spent 27 years in the military.

District 10: Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who rose to become Orlando’s first female police chief during a 27-year career with the department, was reelected to her third term, defeating Republican Vennia Francois in a firm Democratic Orlando district. Francois is a lawyer who previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Mel Martinez.

District 11: Republican U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a former speaker of the Florida House, was re-elected to his sixth term, easily defeating Democratic challenger and teacher Dana Cottrell in a district that includes The Villages, a massive retirement community that has a history of supporting GOP candidates.

District 12: Republican U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis was re-elected to his eighth term in a seat his father, Michael Bilirakis, held before him for 24 years. He defeated Democrat Kimberly Walker, an Army veteran and former correctional officer who was outspent by the incumbent by about a 60-1 ratio.

District 13: Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won reelection to Congress for a third term representing parts of Florida’s Tampa Bay area. Crist defeated Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who was seeking office for the first time.

District 14: Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor was re-elected to her eighth term representing a heavily Democratic district that includes Tampa. She defeated Republican Christine Quinn, who owns a food seasoning company based on passed down family recipes.

District 15: Republican Scott Franklin has won Florida Rep. Ross Spano’s seat in the U.S. House. Franklin defeated Democrat Alan Cohn in Tuesday’s election, ensuring that Spano’s seat stays in Republican hands. Franklin defeated Spano in the Republican primary.

District 16: U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan has won reelection for an eighth term representing parts of Florida’s Tampa Bay area. The Republican defeated state legislator Margaret Good, a Democrat.

District 17: Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Steube won reelection to his second term, defeating Democrat Allen Ellison, who also lost to Steube in 2018 by nearly 35 percentage points.

District 18: Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast has won reelection to his Florida seat for a third term. Mast defeated Democrat Pam Keith, an attorney and former Navy lawyer, in a district that includes coastal areas north of Palm Beach.

District 19: Republican state Rep. Byron Donalds has been elected to the U.S. House seat now held by Florida Republican Francis Rooney. Donalds defeated Democrat Cindy Lyn Banyai in the heavily Republican southwest Florida district.

District 20: Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation, easily was reelected to his 15th term representing a South Florida district. He defeated Republican Greg Musselwhite, who is a welding inspector.

District 21: Democrat Lois Frankel has been reelected to Congress for a fifth term, defeating far-right media personality Laura Loomer. Frankel beat the Republican in a heavily Democratic district that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Democrats typically carry the district by 20 percentage points or more.

District 22: Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch defeated Republican lawyer Jim Pruden. Deutch was first elected in 2010 and represents a firmly Democratic district that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

District 23: Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was reelected to her ninth term representing parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. She defeated Republican Carla Spalding, a Jamaican-born small business owner.

District 24: Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson was re-elected to her sixth term representing a Miami-Dade County district. She defeated Republican Lavern Spicer, who runs a local food bank.

District 25: Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has been re-elected to a 10th term in Congress after running unopposed. His district runs from western Miami-Dade County across rural and undeveloped areas in the middle of the state.

District 26: Republican Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has won a Florida seat in the U.S. House, defeating a single-term Democrat. Gimenez, a former firefighter, prevailed over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a district that stretches from the Miami suburbs to Key West.

District 27: Republican Maria Elvira Salazar has defeated Democrat Donna Shalala for a U.S. House seat in Florida. Salazar, a Spanish-language television newscaster, won in her second try for the office after Shalala prevailed in 2018. The district covers much of the central Miami area and has generally been considered Democratic.