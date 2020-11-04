Jody Phillips wins Duval County clerk of court race

JACKSONVILLE, Fa, – Republican Jody Phillips defeated Democrat Jimmy Midyette in the race for Duval County clerk of court.

It was one of the few local races on the ballots of Jacksonville voters this year.

Phillips' margin of victory was 51% to 49%.

Duval County Clerk of the Court Ronnie Fussell, who has served as clerk since January 2013, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

Phillips, the current chief operating officer of the clerk’s office, prevailed in a three-way Republican primary to face Midyette, a Jacksonville attorney who has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community on a variety of issues, in the general election.

Negative ads spilled into the race. Phillips had a campaign accusing Midyette of supporting “wife beaters” and “child abusers,” while Midyette put out an ad that went after Phillips, claiming he has ties to people involved in the ongoing scandal over trying to sell the JEA.

