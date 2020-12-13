Who are the 29 Republicans who will cast Florida’s electoral votes for Donald Trump?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than two dozen loyal Republicans will gather at the Florida Capitol on Monday afternoon to cast the state’s 29 votes in the Electoral College.

This process, spelled out in the U.S. Constitution will play out Monday in state capitals across the United States.

The 29 people on the list -- many of them current or former elected or party officials -- were submitted to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Aug. 31 and earned a seat in the legislative chambers when President Donald Trump won the most votes in Florida in the Nov. 3 election.

The Republican electors include Florida GOP Chairman Joe Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota; incoming state Senate President Wilton Simpson from Trilby; state Sen. Kathleen Passidomo from Naples; state Sen. Keith Perry of Gainesville; incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls of Palm Harbor; state Rep. Jason Fischer of Jacksonville; state Rep. Randy Fine of Palm Bay; and state Rep. Daniel Perez from Miami.

Had Joe Biden carried the state, a slate of 29 prominent Democrats selected as that party’s electors would be voting Monday instead.