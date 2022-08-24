Duval County voters approve property tax increase to help teachers & schools

A referendum for Duval County Public Schools is on today's ballot. If the voters approve the increase, it would cost homeowners an extra $100 each year for each $100,000 of the assessed value of their house. So, if a home is valued at $300,000, the homeowner will pay $275 a year or roughly $23 a month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters on Tuesday night voted in favor of a property tax hike designed in part to help teachers and school staff of public schools in Jacksonville.

Here’s how the votes stacked up:

The district said the tax is badly needed. It says over the last six years, teacher vacancies have climbed 155%.

School leaders say they not only need to bring in new teachers but also keep experienced teachers on the job.

Also, according to the district, experienced teachers make roughly the same or slightly higher than first-year teachers. As a result, teachers are moving into different jobs or retiring early, and it’s having an impact on students.

“It’s about validating our teachers,” said Board Chair Darryl Willie. “They deserve this. And I’m excited.”

The average teacher salary is $47,458. How much more they could make with the extra funding is unclear. Contracts would be reworked, but we could see some teachers get an additional $5,000 per year.

Here’s how the proposed rate hike breaks down. It would increase the school district’s portion of your property tax rate by one mill -- that’s one dollar for every $1,000 of assessed value on your home.

An example: Let’s say your home is appraised at $300,000. After your homestead exemption, you could pay an additional $275 per year or roughly $23 a month.

Where will the new money go?