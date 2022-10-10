New voters have until October 11 to register to vote for the Nov. 8 midterm elections

Floridians have one more day to register to vote. Our state does not allow same-day registration, like 21 other states do, allowing eligible voters to register and cast their ballots on the same day during early voting.

REGISTER TO VOTE: Fill out form online | Go through your county supervisor of elections

Tuesday, October 11, is the deadline for people who recently moved to Florida, who will have turned 18 by Election Day, or who hadn’t previously voted in the state.

Other important election-related dates for voters:

Now – Oct. 29: Voters can request vote-by-mail ballots through their Voters can request vote-by-mail ballots through their county supervisor of elections offices

Oct. 29 – Nov. 5: Early voting period. Some counties may offer additional early voting days starting Oct. 24.

Nov. 8, Election Day: Final day to vote in Florida’s general election