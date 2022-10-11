Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in November midterm elections

Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day for Floridians to register to vote. Our state does not allow same-day registration, like 21 other states do, allowing eligible voters to register and cast their ballots on the same day during early voting.

REGISTER TO VOTE: Fill out form online | Go through your county supervisor of elections

The Tuesday deadline is for people who recently moved to Florida, who will have turned 18 by Election Day, or who hadn’t previously voted in the state. It is also the last day to change your party affiliation.

Other important election-related dates for voters:

Now – Oct. 29: Voters can request vote-by-mail ballots through their Voters can request vote-by-mail ballots through their county supervisor of elections offices

Oct. 29 – Nov. 5: Early voting period. Some counties may offer additional early voting days starting Oct. 24.

Nov. 8, Election Day: Final day to vote in Florida’s general election

You can register and check your current voter registration status by visiting registertovoteflorida.gov. There are also in-person options as well. Voters can register or make changes at a public library or by contacting your county Supervisor of Elections Office.

Here’s what you’ll need: A Florida driver’s license or Florida identification card and the last four digits of your Social Security Number to verify your identity. If you’re registering online — the information must exactly match the information that appears on your recent Florida ID.