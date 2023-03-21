Vote 2023: Results of races for Jacksonville City Council

Most Jacksonville voters saw a race on their ballot for their neighborhood City Council district.

This year, some voters were in a different district due to last year’s redistricting process. Eight of the nine seats were open in this year’s election, with no incumbent running for re-election.

Here are the results of those district races in order by number.

District 1, which includes part of Arlington, was an open seat, due to term limits.

Republican Ken Amaro beat Democrat Alton McGriff Jr., with over 66%of the votes.

District 2 covers parts of the Northside and East Arlington. It’s also an open seat due to term limits.

All three candidates in the race are Republicans. This is heading to a runoff with Mike Gay, who got 42% of the vote, and Lindsey Brock, who got 33%.

Moving to District 3, which covers parts of East Arlington and the Southside. This was also an open seat, due to term limits.

Two Republicans were on the ballot here: Natalie Alden and Will Lahnen. Lahnen won by just 700 votes.

District 5 stretches from San Marco south along the river toward Baymeadows and Mandarin. It’s an open seat because LeAnna Cumber ran for mayor instead of reelection.

Two Republicans were on the ballot here — Joe Carlucci and Morgan Roberts. Carlucci won with 63% of the vote.

District 6 is in the Mandarin area. Republican incumbent Michael Boylan won his reelection after a challenge from Republican Tom Harris.

Boylan won with almost 65% of the vote.

District 7 is one of the districts that changed the most in redistricting. It now stretches from downtown to Ortega, and there was no incumbent in the race.

Five candidates were on the ballot here: Republican Joseph Hogan, NPA candidate Parrish King and three Democrats — Jimmy Peluso, John Phillips and Kim Pryor.

Hogan and Peluso will move into a runoff as neither pulled a majority of the votes.

District 8 now covers a portion of the Northside, Oceanway and Imeson Park. Most of the district is west of I-95.

There are five candidates, including Democrat Reggie Gaffney Jr., who currently represents District 7 under the previous map.

Other candidates include Republican Charles “Scooter” Barr, Democrat Tameka Gaines Holly, Democrat Solomon Olopade and Libertarian candidate Ronald Robison Jr.

Gaffney and Gaines Holly move to the runoff, with the two finishing within less than 300 votes of one another.

District 9 covers a portion of the Westside and Northwest Jacksonville.

Democratic incumbent Tyrona Clark-Murray faced five challengers: Democrat Shanna Carter, Democrat Celestine Mills, Republican Mike Muldoon, Democrat TaNita Noisette-Woods and Democrat Kamren Stowers.

Muldoon pulled 47% of the votes. He’s facing Clark-Murray in the runoff.

The new District 10 covers a portion of Northwest Jacksonville, including Biltmore, Sherwood Forest and the Grand Park neighborhoods.

Democrat Ju’Coby Pittman. who has represented the old District 8, was in this race, along with three other Democrats: Vanessa Cullins Hopkins, Keshan Gainey Chambliss and Kim Stephens Perry.

Pittman ran away with this race, earning 5,000 more votes than the runner up.

District 11 covers a large portion of the Southside, and because of term limits, there’s no incumbent in the race.

The candidates are Republican Raul Arias, Republican Norman Brewer and Democrat Ramon Day...

Day faces Arias in a runoff come May.

District 12 includes much of the Westside and some of Northwest Jacksonville.

Republican Randy White won his reelection here.

District 14 includes NAS JAX, the Argyle area and parts of the Westside under the new district map.

There’s no incumbent here. But two of the three candidates served on City Council two decades ago.

They are Republicans John Draper and Alberta Hipps. The third candidate in the race is Democrat Rahman Johnson.

Draper and Johnson move to the runoff.