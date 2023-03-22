Jason Fischer, Joyce Morgan headed to May election in race for property appraiser

Beyond the mayor’s race, only one of Jacksonville’s constitutional offices was on the ballot in the March election.

The race for property appraiser was open because Jerry Holland is leaving the office after two terms. The office is term-limited.

Democrat Joyce Morgan was shy of the 50% needed to take the seat. She and Republican Jason Fischer will head to May election.

Here are the results:

Also on the ballot were three at-large city council seats.

In At-Large Group 1, incumbent Republican Terrance Freeman easily won reelection, defeating Libertarian candidate Eric Parker by a wide margin.

In At-Large Group 2, incumbent Republican Ron Salem also won reelection. He faced Democrat Joshua Hicks.

At-Large Group 5 was an open seat this year, and there were six candidates in the race.

This race is heading to a runoff with Republican Chris Miller and Democrat Charles Garrison.