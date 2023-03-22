61º

Jason Fischer, Joyce Morgan headed to May election in race for property appraiser

Also on ballot were 3 City Council At-large seats

Staff, News4JAX

Democrat Joyce Morgan, Republican Jason Fischer. (News4JAX.com)

Beyond the mayor’s race, only one of Jacksonville’s constitutional offices was on the ballot in the March election.

The race for property appraiser was open because Jerry Holland is leaving the office after two terms. The office is term-limited.

Democrat Joyce Morgan was shy of the 50% needed to take the seat. She and Republican Jason Fischer will head to May election.

Here are the results:

Property Appraiser

Candidate

Votes

%

Joyce Morgan(D)
78,68148%
Jason Fischer(R)
50,68631%
Danny Becton(R)
35,87022%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(186 / 186)

Also on the ballot were three at-large city council seats.

In At-Large Group 1, incumbent Republican Terrance Freeman easily won reelection, defeating Libertarian candidate Eric Parker by a wide margin.

City Council At-Large Group 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Terrance Freeman*(R)
99,88665%
Eric Parker(L)
53,44835%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(186 / 186)

In At-Large Group 2, incumbent Republican Ron Salem also won reelection. He faced Democrat Joshua Hicks.

City Council At-Large Group 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Ron Salem*(R)
87,75153%
Joshua Hicks(D)
77,03147%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(186 / 186)

At-Large Group 5 was an open seat this year, and there were six candidates in the race.

This race is heading to a runoff with Republican Chris Miller and Democrat Charles Garrison.

City Council At-Large Group 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Miller(R)
59,85537%
Charles Garrison(D)
41,96726%
Nahshon Nicks(D)
28,47418%
Reginald K. Blount(R)
21,37713%
Jack Meeks
8,5785%
Jerry "Tub" Rorabaugh(L)
2,2741%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(186 / 186)

