Monday is last day to register to vote in Duval County’s May election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming May election in Duval County.

The big item on the ballot is the runoff in Jacksonville’s mayoral race between Republican Daniel Davis and Democrat Donna Deegan.

Deegan earned 39% of the vote, and Davis earned 25% in the March first election. Because no one earned more than 50% of the vote, Deegan and Davis -- the top two vote-getters -- advanced to the runoff.

Donna Deegan and Daniel Davis campaigns are off and running

Election Day is not until Tuesday, May 16, but votes are already coming in at higher rates than in the first election in March.

So far, 50,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been requested. About 22,000 vote-by-mail ballots have already come back.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan predicts the May election will see 37% of voters cast their ballots. Turnout in the first election was around 20%.

Midnight is the deadline to register to vote if you’re not currently registered.

There are many ways you can register. You can register online, register in person at the Supervisor of Elections office on East Monroe Street, and at any Jacksonville Public Library branch until 5 p.m. Monday.

If you have any questions about registering Monday, you can call the supervisor of elections office at 255-VOTE.

If you’re wanting to learn more about the candidates, you can take a look at our Voter’s Guide.