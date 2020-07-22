Florida state House District 14

Incumbent lawmaker Kimberly Daniels is being challenged by fellow Democrat Angie Nixon in this district which covers a wide swath of northern and western Duval County and Northwest Jacksonville.

There is no Republican in this race, but Nancy Lynn Kapetanovic qualified as a write-in, so the primary will be closed to only Democratic voters.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Kimberly Daniels

Party affiliation: Democratic (incumbent)

Campaign website: (none found)

Angie Nixon

Party affiliation: Democratic

Age: 36

Candidate’s family: Natalie McGriff (12 yr old Daughter)

Occupation: Higher Education Director- SEIU-FPSU

Education: BA University of Florida

Political experience: Former Aide to FL State Rep Mia Jones

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Access to Quality & Affordable Healthcare (emphasis on COVID-19 treatment) Comprehensive Criminal Justice Reform (emphasis on Police Accountability & Bail Reform) Reopening Schools due to COVID19

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I pride myself on being accessible, consistent and ethical. The current state rep. has moved the district office location out of the district into city hall. There is high staff turnover and she has faced with multiple ethics violations. I will have an open door policy and create a District 14 advisory committee to help guide the district priorities.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

It is my goal to decrease the wealth gap and improve the district’s infrastructure.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

I would host bi-monthly community conversations throughout the district, so that we can begin to talk and understand each other. I would also continue to push for comprehensive criminal justice reform and major investment into the district in the form of economic development. Much of this has to be accomplished with the improvement of the district’s infrastructure.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

It’s important to ensure that access to testing isn’t an issue and access to quality, affordable healthcare is available. Also as a single working mom, my concern turns to our children and their education. We have to work with the school district and childcare providers to ensure they are operating safely and that parents have the means to work and ensure the students are able to receive a quality education and the parents are supported in their roles, along with the educators.

Campaign Website: angienixon.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter