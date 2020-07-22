Florida state House District 24

Incumbent Republican Paul Renner faces Democratic challenger Adam Morley in this district that covers southern St Johns County and all of Flagler County.

Because there are no primary challenges, this race will only appear on the general election ballot in November.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Adam Morley

Party affiliation: Democratic

Campaign website: votemorley.com

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Paul Renner

Party affiliation: Republican (incumbent)

Campaign website: voterenner.com

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.