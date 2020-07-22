Florida state House District 16

Incumbent Republican state Rep. Jason Fischer is facing Democratic challenger Ben Marcus in this district that runs east of the St. Johns River in Jacksonville from Lakewood south to the St. Johns County line and east to include Baymeadows and Bayard.

Because there is only one candidate from each party, this race will only appear on the general election ballot in November.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Ben Marcus

Party affiliation: Democratic

Campaign website: votebenmarcus.com

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Jason Fischer

Party affiliation: Republican (incumbent)

Campaign website: jasonforflorida.com

This candidate has not yet responded to our News4Jax questionnaire.